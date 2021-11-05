- Fixed issue where songs played in Party Mode with No Fail set would still mark as no fail.
- Fix for spiral mode starting guides firing before players are synchronized in multiplayer
- Fixed issue where having Spiral Mode modifier active going into challenges could cause the game to hang with a black screen.
- Custom spin mode stages and custom experiences work correctly again.
Synth Riders update for 5 November 2021
Minor Update v2.3.13.a16 - Bugfixes & Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
