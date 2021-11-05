 Skip to content

Synth Riders update for 5 November 2021

Minor Update v2.3.13.a16 - Bugfixes & Improvements

  • Fixed issue where songs played in Party Mode with No Fail set would still mark as no fail.
  • Fix for spiral mode starting guides firing before players are synchronized in multiplayer
  • Fixed issue where having Spiral Mode modifier active going into challenges could cause the game to hang with a black screen.
  • Custom spin mode stages and custom experiences work correctly again.

