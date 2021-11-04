 Skip to content

ULTRAKILL update for 4 November 2021

Patch 9b Lukewarmfix

Changes:

  • Made changing direction in the air in Clash mode slightly faster
  • Stamina and velocity now reset on death in Clash mode
  • Cerberus' and Malicious Face's player prediction will now take into account the environment and large enemies that might block the player's movement
  • The player can no longer parry an unlimited amount of projectiles with a single punch (now only two max: one that's inside a player and one that's infront)
  • Replaced 4-S ending hologram's texture to the default one to reduce confusion
  • Normal spawnables are now removable with the deleter arm
  • Added a tutorial message about holding the jump button to bounce higher in 4-S
  • Added water surface skipping to Clash mode's slide
  • Activating Noclip or Flight cheats will now disable Clash mode and vice versa
  • Added a ceiling to the 4-S final section
  • "Navmesh out of date" message now includes instructions for rebuilding it
  • Spawner Arm now has a notification in the cheats list with instructions for accessing it
  • Slightly raised enemy step height in the sandbox so they can climb onto the lowest possible custom block height
  • Breaking or deleting baked static objects will now mark the Navmesh as out of date
  • Made the orange damaging shockwaves' flat sprite white to make the shockwave easier to track in yellow/orange environments
  • Changed the sentence "Your failure will not be tolerated" to "Your treachery will not be tolerated" in the Act I intermission for consistency and accuracy
  • Changed the phrase "The Chamber of Dreams" to "The Chamber of the feline and the rodent" in the 4-3 tablet to make it easier to understand

Fixes:

  • Fixed most cases of Intel graphics cards crashing from the color palette option
  • Fixed cheats not turning off properly sometimes when exiting Sandbox with the spawner arm equipped
  • Fixed 2-2's water causing movement issues when the player tried sliding in it
  • Fixed Sandbox saving not working if the player had placed a Whiplash hookpoint
  • Breaking a breakable while holding it with telekinesis will no longer break the arm
  • Dead enemies no longer get saved as alive in sandbox saves
  • Fixed 4-2 moon not emitting light when looking down at the secret exit
  • Fixed soldiers in the final rooms of 2-3 and 3-1 spawning early even if enemy spawns had been disabled
  • While in dual wield mode, switching to the spawner arm and then back to the original weapon will now spawn the dualwielded guns correctly
  • Restarting from checkpoint or dying a second time during a Clash mode death animation will no longer cause the player to reset twice
  • Sisyphean Insurrectionists will no longer keep tracking the player if knocked down by a parry while in a horizontal or vertical swing animation
  • Fixed major assists game speed control not working correctly
  • Fixed screenshake continuing indefinitely while paused
  • Game no longer freezes when picking up a new secret soul orb in Clash mode
  • Game no longer freezes when switching to Clash mode during hitstop
  • Hitstop no longer breaks when no arms are equipped
  • Fixed inverted crosshair
  • Fixed the 4-S desert not getting unloaded properly when traversing back and forth between the beginning and end of the level
  • Fixed jumping OOB not killing the player in 4-S
  • Fixed Something Wicked not killing the player when touching them
  • Fixed blue Nailgun not having spread
  • Fixed a Clash mode related bug that would cause the spawner arm to only spawn objects in one specific spot
  • Fixed a terminal issue that would cause telekinesis effects to persist
  • Fixed a spawner arm positioning problem when trying to spawn an object that's outside the spawning range
  • Fixed the Chamber of Dreams in 4-4 not spawning in if circling around through a specific route
  • Fixed the camera unlocking if the player pauses and unpauses in the results screen
  • Fixed mouse invert not working in Clash mode
  • Fixed the underwater filter not working in Clash mode in some levels
  • Fixed the underwater sound filter breaking when the player dies underwater
  • Enemies are no longer killable with parries when the Invincible Enemies cheat is on
  • Fixed the sky not returning in 4-S after going back to the outdoors section
  • Fixed the indoors death pit not being disabled when returning to the outdoors section through a checkpoint restart
  • Fixed hurting surfaces not killing in Clash mode if the player has a protector and doesn't jump off the surface before the invincibility frames run out
  • 4-2 nighttime sand no longer kills in Clash mode
  • Clash mode unlock can now be picked up while in standard mode
  • Fixed pumpkin textures turning blank when an enemy enrages
  • Chapter select buttons for each act will no longer unlock one level too early
  • Nailgun now shoots nails correctly when auto-aimed
  • Railcannon meter is no longer broken on the classic white HUD
  • Fixed dithering slider offset
  • Fixed the red skull hallway in 2-3 not spawning in if the player backtracks through a specific route
  • Fixed the Railcannon meter (no weapon icon version) not updating properly when always on top HUD is enabled or disabled
  • Fixed dashes not working if the player whiplashes towards an enemy without pausing the game at any point during the level
  • Fixed "Keep enabled" cheat remembering wrong cheats when set off and on again
  • Fixed some sounds not lowering in volume in reverbarated zones
  • Fixed the Cerberi in the 4-1 final arena not being lit correctly
  • Fixed the Nailgun not aiming at the center of the screen when using middle weapon position

