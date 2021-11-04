Patch 9b Lukewarmfix

Changes:
- Made changing direction in the air in Clash mode slightly faster
- Stamina and velocity now reset on death in Clash mode
- Cerberus' and Malicious Face's player prediction will now take into account the environment and large enemies that might block the player's movement
- The player can no longer parry an unlimited amount of projectiles with a single punch (now only two max: one that's inside a player and one that's infront)
- Replaced 4-S ending hologram's texture to the default one to reduce confusion
- Normal spawnables are now removable with the deleter arm
- Added a tutorial message about holding the jump button to bounce higher in 4-S
- Added water surface skipping to Clash mode's slide
- Activating Noclip or Flight cheats will now disable Clash mode and vice versa
- Added a ceiling to the 4-S final section
- "Navmesh out of date" message now includes instructions for rebuilding it
- Spawner Arm now has a notification in the cheats list with instructions for accessing it
- Slightly raised enemy step height in the sandbox so they can climb onto the lowest possible custom block height
- Breaking or deleting baked static objects will now mark the Navmesh as out of date
- Made the orange damaging shockwaves' flat sprite white to make the shockwave easier to track in yellow/orange environments
- Changed the sentence "Your failure will not be tolerated" to "Your treachery will not be tolerated" in the Act I intermission for consistency and accuracy
- Changed the phrase "The Chamber of Dreams" to "The Chamber of the feline and the rodent" in the 4-3 tablet to make it easier to understand
Fixes:
- Fixed most cases of Intel graphics cards crashing from the color palette option
- Fixed cheats not turning off properly sometimes when exiting Sandbox with the spawner arm equipped
- Fixed 2-2's water causing movement issues when the player tried sliding in it
- Fixed Sandbox saving not working if the player had placed a Whiplash hookpoint
- Breaking a breakable while holding it with telekinesis will no longer break the arm
- Dead enemies no longer get saved as alive in sandbox saves
- Fixed 4-2 moon not emitting light when looking down at the secret exit
- Fixed soldiers in the final rooms of 2-3 and 3-1 spawning early even if enemy spawns had been disabled
- While in dual wield mode, switching to the spawner arm and then back to the original weapon will now spawn the dualwielded guns correctly
- Restarting from checkpoint or dying a second time during a Clash mode death animation will no longer cause the player to reset twice
- Sisyphean Insurrectionists will no longer keep tracking the player if knocked down by a parry while in a horizontal or vertical swing animation
- Fixed major assists game speed control not working correctly
- Fixed screenshake continuing indefinitely while paused
- Game no longer freezes when picking up a new secret soul orb in Clash mode
- Game no longer freezes when switching to Clash mode during hitstop
- Hitstop no longer breaks when no arms are equipped
- Fixed inverted crosshair
- Fixed the 4-S desert not getting unloaded properly when traversing back and forth between the beginning and end of the level
- Fixed jumping OOB not killing the player in 4-S
- Fixed Something Wicked not killing the player when touching them
- Fixed blue Nailgun not having spread
- Fixed a Clash mode related bug that would cause the spawner arm to only spawn objects in one specific spot
- Fixed a terminal issue that would cause telekinesis effects to persist
- Fixed a spawner arm positioning problem when trying to spawn an object that's outside the spawning range
- Fixed the Chamber of Dreams in 4-4 not spawning in if circling around through a specific route
- Fixed the camera unlocking if the player pauses and unpauses in the results screen
- Fixed mouse invert not working in Clash mode
- Fixed the underwater filter not working in Clash mode in some levels
- Fixed the underwater sound filter breaking when the player dies underwater
- Enemies are no longer killable with parries when the Invincible Enemies cheat is on
- Fixed the sky not returning in 4-S after going back to the outdoors section
- Fixed the indoors death pit not being disabled when returning to the outdoors section through a checkpoint restart
- Fixed hurting surfaces not killing in Clash mode if the player has a protector and doesn't jump off the surface before the invincibility frames run out
- 4-2 nighttime sand no longer kills in Clash mode
- Clash mode unlock can now be picked up while in standard mode
- Fixed pumpkin textures turning blank when an enemy enrages
- Chapter select buttons for each act will no longer unlock one level too early
- Nailgun now shoots nails correctly when auto-aimed
- Railcannon meter is no longer broken on the classic white HUD
- Fixed dithering slider offset
- Fixed the red skull hallway in 2-3 not spawning in if the player backtracks through a specific route
- Fixed the Railcannon meter (no weapon icon version) not updating properly when always on top HUD is enabled or disabled
- Fixed dashes not working if the player whiplashes towards an enemy without pausing the game at any point during the level
- Fixed "Keep enabled" cheat remembering wrong cheats when set off and on again
- Fixed some sounds not lowering in volume in reverbarated zones
- Fixed the Cerberi in the 4-1 final arena not being lit correctly
- Fixed the Nailgun not aiming at the center of the screen when using middle weapon position
