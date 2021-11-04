Update 4.1 Hotfix 2

Added:
- Sound optimization.
- The lobby list is now only the unplayed lobby.
- On the lobby list, friends' lobbies come first.
- The game mode is now displayed in the lobby list.
- The lobby list now updates the lobby information in real-time.
Fixed:
- Bigfoot could not destroy the zipline.
- When choosing a set for a weapon, the magazine with cartridges did not change the material.
- There was an incorrect position of the R700 weapon in the lobby.
Changed:
- Bigfoot's energy replenishment block now only works from damage from hunters and ignores damage from animals.
- Maximum FOV increased from 90 to 120.
