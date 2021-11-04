 Skip to content

BIGFOOT update for 4 November 2021

Update 4.1 Hotfix 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Sound optimization.
  • The lobby list is now only the unplayed lobby.
  • On the lobby list, friends' lobbies come first.
  • The game mode is now displayed in the lobby list.
  • The lobby list now updates the lobby information in real-time.

Fixed:

  • Bigfoot could not destroy the zipline.
  • When choosing a set for a weapon, the magazine with cartridges did not change the material.
  • There was an incorrect position of the R700 weapon in the lobby.

Changed:

  • Bigfoot's energy replenishment block now only works from damage from hunters and ignores damage from animals.
  • Maximum FOV increased from 90 to 120.

