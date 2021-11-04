 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Wood Brothers Flying Colours update for 4 November 2021

Fuel Pump and Gunsight

Share · View all patches · Build 7659141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've animated the fuel pump correctly with respect to the airflow

We've also moved the gunsight to the end of the barrel. We think this looks better - and it is true to one of the many variants of Camel seen in WWI.

Changed files in this update

Wood Brothers Flying Colours Content Depot 1633021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.