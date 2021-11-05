v0.2.0 - The Magic Update & Alpha Playtest

Share · View all patches · Build 7658942 · Last edited 5 November 2021 – 20:09:22 UTC by Wendy

v0.2.0 "The Magic Update" is live!

And with it, I'm releasing the alpha playtest to the first batch of playtesters. If you signed up for the playtest on or before November 5, 2021, you should receive an invitation shortly after this post goes live.

Collapse of Magic is still in the early alpha phase, so here's what to expect for the playtest:

A short questline consisting of 6 different battle scenarios, providing 1-2 hours of playtime.

5 classes to choose from for each of your four characters, each with their own unique set of 6-7 active and passive abilities.

3 different difficulty levels

Battle rewards of equipment, weapons, and once-per-battle items which can be used to improve your characters

Your feedback is incredibly important, so that I can make Collapse of Magic the best game possible! There's an in-game link to a google forms survey, or feel free to leave a message on the official Discord (also linked in game), or on the Steam forums.

Any feedback is helpful, but I'm especially looking for your thoughts on the following:

Which parts of the game are fun and exciting, which parts are tedious, and which are boring?

How easy is it to understand the combat system? Does the tutorial do a good job of explaining it?

How easy is it to navigate the menus and UI, both in battle and for managing your party?

What would you change about Collapse of Magic, and what new features would you like to see in the future?

Thank you for participating in the playtest! I really appreciate it!

Full Changelog for v0.2.0: