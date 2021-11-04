 Skip to content

Rhythm Knights update for 4 November 2021

V2.4.0 Out Now + Patch Notes

Build 7658904

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Rhythm Knights Players,

Version 2.4.0 is out now! We've added Drone Kid and Drone Drone from the game Drone Kid!

  • Dallen Larson.

V2.4.0 Patch Notes:

  • Bug Fixes
  • Added V.S. Drone Kid & Drone Kid (Drone Kid)
  • Removed Herobrine

