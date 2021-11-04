V2.4.0 Out Now + Patch Notes

Hello Rhythm Knights Players,
Version 2.4.0 is out now! We've added Drone Kid and Drone Drone from the game Drone Kid!
- Dallen Larson.
V2.4.0 Patch Notes:
- Bug Fixes
- Added V.S. Drone Kid & Drone Kid (Drone Kid)
- Removed Herobrine
Changed files in this update