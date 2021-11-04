[Update] Early Access Ver 0.70

Hello!
We are excited to announce our first Early Access Update (Ver. 0.70).
Version 0.70 Update Includes
- Evelyn's Journal
- Enhanced Popup Tutorial
- New Camera View
- Updated Riddles Design
- Smoother Character Animations
Hope everyone likes our new update.
As such, if you find any bugs or would like to make suggestions on how to improve the game please let us know! You can reach us on any of the channels below.
Steam Community : https://steamcommunity.com/app/1394480/discussions/
Discord : https://discord.gg/ZzXDJ9EEmr
Changed files in this update