New version 0.8.5.12

0.8.5.10
- Secret police duty vehicles now installing spy equipment few seconds
- Fixed rendering of frozen people on entry of the residential buildings
- Now should be able to connect modded helipads to buildings like hospital, plants, etc
- Now small and big underground pipes have visually different size
- Decreased inflation of dollar from 1-15% to 1-3%.. and inflation of Ruble from 1-15% to 1-10%
- Fixed issue when workshop map contains power plant, and player set as startup parameter no electricity, it was crashing
- Fixed problem with signals near custom house - the track inside customs was not apart of signal bloc, now fixed - this change should not affect the modded customs with allow pass flags, let us known in case yes
- Fixed road snap - for example upgrade of roads was very hard with dense streets, when buildings was too close the roads
- Fixed manufacturing vehicles with random color
- Tweaked pathfinding, increased footpaths penalty to avoid service vehicles going too much over the footpath especially in winter
- Corrected broadcasting happiness wrong calculation
- Fixed snapping errors with underground pipes and heating pipes
- French localization update
- Russian localization update
0.8.5.11
- Fixed helicopter tutorial
- Fixed mistake in code, when some demands of workers was not meet at certain circumstances his government loyalty was possible to increase
0.8.5.12
- Fixed crash with notification message
- Fixed error in code related to workshop item icons initialization, now with "fast init (BUILDINGS)" option are icons loaded only when use, which should save loading time and memory
