NEW UPDATE 1.6.3c IS LIVE!

Dear youtubers,
Today we introduce the new Update 1.6.3c to the game, featuring the following items:
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from doing collaborations and duets with their friends on the Music channel.
- Fixed an issue that hid the second floor of the Space Mansion from players. Now the floor is visible again.
Thank you for being part of the Youtubers Life community. Don't hesitate to share your opinion and feedback on the Steam forums or on the Discord server.
Changed files in this update