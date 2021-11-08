 Skip to content

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality update for 8 November 2021

Patch - November 8th 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

And we're back with more tweaks and fixes ...

  • Fixed translation errors in Chinese
  • Changed the buzzer in Launderette to flash whilst waiting to be answered
  • Fixed an issue where players could become stuck after gravity is initially disabled on Lucia Minor
  • Fixed an issue where the crane key, and red and black cables would be returned to the inventory after dying to the Dalek in Scrapyard
  • Fixed an issue in the Launderette where the door could be opened by pressing the Sonic Screwdriver button rather than holding it
  • Fixed an issue where the player would be returned to the wrong checkpoint in the shooter section of Metebelis IV
  • Fixed an animation issue on a door on Lucia Minor
  • Fixed an issue in the confrontation with The First where subtitles could become stuck
  • Fixed an issue where players could become stuck behind a console on the bridge of Lucia Minor

