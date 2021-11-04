What’s fixed in the Patch 0.210.10?
Fixed a bug which caused NaNs to appear after a certain date.
Fixed a bug which caused an incorrect window to be shown in case of a company bankruptcy.
Fixed a crash after a new state getting included into the USA.
The increment value for Dividends in the “Statistics” window is returned to 5%.
Fixed a mistake regarding the date of Officials elections being calculated incorrectly.
Added more detailed tutorials for Stock exchange, Personal office and Assistants windows, corrected grammatical mistakes.
Fixed animation issues when changing the current focus of technological improvement in the “Statistics” window.
Fixed a bug which caused the sounds of the Stock exchange to continue playing after opening the Pause menu, saving and loading games.
Fixed issues with News not appearing correctly in “Letters” and “Newspapers” sections.
P.s.
Thank you for your positive feedback and your bug reports - it helps us make the game better every day!
Special thanks for your understanding that the game is in Early Access and bugs may occur after every major update.
