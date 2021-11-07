Update 20: Quality of life and game balance improvements

Greetings, Champions!
Enjoy melee improvements, team switch functionality and quality of lie additions in this update.
New
- Added Switch Team functionality where applicable, find it in the in-game menu
- Added continuous damage infliction when energy melee weapons are inside an enemy character
- Added the ability to use the pause menu UI with a weapon in hand
- Added lower case player name support
- Bottles in the HUB can be broken when hit with large enough impact
- Added Social features to the Demo temporarily
Changes
- Reworked melee weapons to deal damage based on impact velocity
- Pan Hammer can inflict damage for a longer duration after a throw
- Slightly nerfed Revolver close distance damage
- Reworked and optimized map Hydroponics
- Simplified UI keyboard when changing player name
Fixes
- Fixed a bug with the Pan Hammer throw damage
- Fixed some gameplay issues on Hydroponics
- Fixed some colliders on Spiral
- Fixed some translations
Optimizations
- Optimized all weapon effects visuals
- Optimized weapon effects loading times
Have comments? Send us your feedback and help us shape the game on Steam Discussions or on the official Discord server.
Join us on
Changed files in this update