November 5, bug fixes

Trilingual Sharing
- Fixed a bug where achievements were reset after restarting steam.
- Vanitas: Replaced some pictures in the action part.
** English
- Day 0, Side Story 2: Fixed the problem with the speech bubbles not appearing in the middle of conversations.
- Day 2 Ars' lines are sticking out of the speech bubbles.
- Day 3, Rank B. Fixed a problem with Carpe's English line breaks.
The above bugs have been fixed
Sorry for any inconvenience caused...
We will keep updating the game to make it better. Thank you for your patience
Changed files in this update