 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

1f y0u're a gh0st ca11 me here! update for 4 November 2021

November 5, bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7658131 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Trilingual Sharing

  • Fixed a bug where achievements were reset after restarting steam.
  • Vanitas: Replaced some pictures in the action part.

** English

[b]English

**

[b]English [/b

  • Day 0, Side Story 2: Fixed the problem with the speech bubbles not appearing in the middle of conversations.
  • Day 2 Ars' lines are sticking out of the speech bubbles.
  • Day 3, Rank B. Fixed a problem with Carpe's English line breaks.

The above bugs have been fixed

Sorry for any inconvenience caused...

We will keep updating the game to make it better. Thank you for your patience

Changed files in this update

1f y0u're a gh0st ca11 me here! Content Depot 1647741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.