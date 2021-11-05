1.7 CREATIVE UPDATE is now LIVE! (+ Fishing Expansion, and SUPER RARE Onyx)

tl;dr
Big update: Not 2.0, Creative Mode, Fishing Expansion, Super Rare Onyx resource.
Hey everyone! I've been hard at work programming this new update for Hydroneer! It can be broken down into three sections:
Creative mode: Duplicate/delete items, flight cap, gravity wand, and more!
Fishing Expansion: Rework of the fishing with lots of new fish to catch! Upgrade your fishing rod, cook some fish, and make some moneys!
New Onyx Resource: Treasure hunters! A new resource has entered the game... Onyx! Its a super rare gem, and super expensive!
Just a couple quick disclaimers:
- 2.0 is coming along really well! We are trying our best to get a release date for you ASAP. A lot of the technical hurdles ahead of us are quite hard to judge as to how much time they'll take. We're going to let you know as soon as we know!
- This update does not include anything from 2.0 - From optimizations to balancing, to all the new items and areas. This update is built on top of the current version of the game, unfortunately 2.0 is using a completely different version of Hydroneer and we can't pull those changes across to this branch.
- This update has not delayed the release of 2.0. I programmed this update by myself, I am not part of the 2.0 programming team.
PATCH NOTES:
1.7 Update
5 November 2021
--- New Features
-
Creative Mode.
-
Ability to steal any item.
-
Creative Wand - duplicate or destroy any item.
-
Gravity Tool - Pick up and throw any item.
-
Flight Cap - enable flight with a fancy hat!
-
Hourglass - Change or pause time.
-
Onyx - super rare gem that has a 0.1% spawn chance. Includes Uncut Onyx, Compressed Onyx, Onyx Ring, and Onyx Necklace.
-
Fishing Expansion
-
New unlockable fishing rods.
-
Wide variety of fish to catch, sell, and trade for new rods.
-
Updated fishing pot.
-
New Rod Rack for storing Rods!
-
Fish Cooking. Use a Small Furnace to cook fish to increase their value. Be careful not to burn them!
--- Changes
- Mining helmet now turns on automatically when worn. Turns off when removed.
- Vehicles now have an 'empty fuel tank' sound when empty.
- Old Fishing Rod, Fish, and Boots have been removed.
--- Fixes
- Logic Smelter no longer randomly decides to fly away when sometimes dropped.
