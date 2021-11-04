Patch 0.12

Hi everyone,

Some small changes have been tweaked to help with gameplay, and the look of the game.

The first major change is I have changed how Corrin looks, as I felt his face did not represent him correctly.

The second change is Input will be disabled when using an attack. This was necessary as you could move around while an attack was active, which isn't very natural in this game.

I have also added tutorials into the game, which will help players who are unfamiliar with the Combat.

Last but not least, I have added some information about the time, and max combo you have performed during the Survival mode. This Menu will pop up after you have died, and can help give you a personal challenge to beat.

I hope you are enjoying the game, as development is being worked on as much as possible.

Thank you, and more is to come.