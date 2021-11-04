English
#########Content#####################
Baseball bat may now also have the programming prefix. (Because someone asked it for memes.)
Added a new coffin furniture variation.
Reduced the number of vengeful sprites that may spawn on the 2nd floor of Ardham Hotel
Skill: Vision of Terror is now affected by "dark" element modifiers. The skill description also updated this change.
#########System#####################
Added a tag for all fruit items.
#########Debug######################
Fixed a bug that the "fishing rod" tag is considered an element when calculating damage.
简体中文
#########Content#####################
棒球棍现在可能带有程序员前缀。（因为某人提到了这个非常恶搞的建议。）
加入了一种棺材家具的图像变种。
降低了阿德汉姆旅店2楼可能出现的复仇怨灵的数量
技能：恐怖视界现在受到“暗”属性调整。在技能的说明中现在也会显示这个变化。
#########System#####################
加入了一个对于所有水果类物品的标识
#########Debug######################
修复了“钓鱼竿”标签被作为一种元素计算在伤害计算中的BUG
[Neolithic]To the End update for 4 November 2021
Public Beta Version 20211104
English
Changed files in this update