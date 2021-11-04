 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 4 November 2021

Public Beta Version 20211104

Baseball bat may now also have the programming prefix. (Because someone asked it for memes.)

Added a new coffin furniture variation.

Reduced the number of vengeful sprites that may spawn on the 2nd floor of Ardham Hotel

Skill: Vision of Terror is now affected by "dark" element modifiers. The skill description also updated this change.

Added a tag for all fruit items.

Fixed a bug that the "fishing rod" tag is considered an element when calculating damage.

棒球棍现在可能带有程序员前缀。（因为某人提到了这个非常恶搞的建议。）

加入了一种棺材家具的图像变种。

降低了阿德汉姆旅店2楼可能出现的复仇怨灵的数量

技能：恐怖视界现在受到“暗”属性调整。在技能的说明中现在也会显示这个变化。

加入了一个对于所有水果类物品的标识

修复了“钓鱼竿”标签被作为一种元素计算在伤害计算中的BUG

