・Fixed the problem of ghosts in the classroom being lured out of the classroom by the player.
・Tweaked the animation of the ghosts in the hallway.
・Adjusted time to stop while examining some items.
・Adjusted the explanation of how to paste the ofuda.
・Added a new way to display the map, inventory, and hints in the game.
・Added settings for frame rate and camera sensitivity during the game.
・Changed some option names
ENOH update for 4 November 2021
Update on November 5
・Fixed the problem of ghosts in the classroom being lured out of the classroom by the player.
Changed files in this update