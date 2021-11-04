 Skip to content

Phasmophobia update for 4 November 2021

Nightmare Balance Patch | v0.4.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where some Ouija Board sanity questions were taking away too much sanity
  • Fixed a bug where the Ouija Board sanity questions would give a different answer for each player in multiplayer
  • Fixed a bug where the ghost would not kill you if it saw you while checking your last location
  • Fixed a bug where the snow weather effects were not working correctly
  • Potential fix for the escape the ghost mission sometimes not completing
  • Fixed a bug where player volumes were not always setting to the correct value after loading into a game
  • Fixed a bug where you would get fingerprints photos on Campsite when there were no fingerprints
  • Fixed a bug where the ghost could sometimes think non hosts were inside closets and kill them from far away

Changes

  • Voice recognition phrases will now default to English if they have not been translated

