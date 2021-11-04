Nightmare Balance Patch | v0.4.1.1

Fixes
- Fixed a bug where some Ouija Board sanity questions were taking away too much sanity
- Fixed a bug where the Ouija Board sanity questions would give a different answer for each player in multiplayer
- Fixed a bug where the ghost would not kill you if it saw you while checking your last location
- Fixed a bug where the snow weather effects were not working correctly
- Potential fix for the escape the ghost mission sometimes not completing
- Fixed a bug where player volumes were not always setting to the correct value after loading into a game
- Fixed a bug where you would get fingerprints photos on Campsite when there were no fingerprints
- Fixed a bug where the ghost could sometimes think non hosts were inside closets and kill them from far away
Changes
- Voice recognition phrases will now default to English if they have not been translated
