Epicinium update for 4 November 2021

Patch 1.1.1

Patch 1.1.1 · Build 7657387

We've just released a patch with the following improvements:

  • Fixed a bug involving invisible units in the Campaign.
  • Fixed a bug where Frostbite dealt damage in the Campaign.
  • Fixed a bug where Frostbite occurred in early Campaign levels.
  • Fixed a bug in the win condition of Act 3, Level 1.
  • Fixed a bug in Act 3, Level 4 which caused the enemy to keep a Zeppelin floating above their Airfield.
  • Fixed a visual glitch where enabling custom maps could cause you to play against a RampantRhino AI called "HungryHippo".
  • Prevent a crash that could occur in the Map Editor when cropping the map to 0 tiles.
  • Removed the option to rename lobbies.
  • General chat ("ALL") and lobby chat ("LOBBY") can now be individually disabled in the Settings menu. This prevents you from sending or receiving chat messages.

