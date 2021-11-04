 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Wolf of Stock Street update for 4 November 2021

Future Additional Contents

Share · View all patches · Build 7657194 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Dear Players,

Thank you so much for all the support, and for purchasing Wolf of Stock Street. To show you how much this means to us, we've decided to give back to all the players by increasing the number of hentai CG in Wolf of Stock Street. We'll add a hidden storyline and extra hentai CG for each female character, which will be available after clearing their quest. This will be a free update that we hope to have finished before the end of the year. Please stay tuned to Sloth Gamer news for the latest updates. Thanks so much!!!!

BTW: Our latest game,Idol Hands, now has a Steam page! Please follow the game on Steam and add it to your wish list. Once again... Thanks a ton!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1745310/_/?curator_clanid=41075428

Changed files in this update

股市淫狼/Stock Wolf Content Depot 1658311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.