Future Additional Contents



Dear Players,

Thank you so much for all the support, and for purchasing Wolf of Stock Street. To show you how much this means to us, we've decided to give back to all the players by increasing the number of hentai CG in Wolf of Stock Street. We'll add a hidden storyline and extra hentai CG for each female character, which will be available after clearing their quest. This will be a free update that we hope to have finished before the end of the year. Please stay tuned to Sloth Gamer news for the latest updates. Thanks so much!!!!

BTW: Our latest game,Idol Hands, now has a Steam page! Please follow the game on Steam and add it to your wish list. Once again... Thanks a ton!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1745310/_/?curator_clanid=41075428