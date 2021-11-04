 Skip to content

Dead Matter update for 4 November 2021

Dead Matter - Hotfix - 0.7.3

Last edited by Wendy

Fixes

  • Fixed falling through the ground when loading in or teleporting. The loading screen will be added back in the next patch, for now you'll just have to stare at a frozen screen a little longer.
  • Body-bags now sound like flesh when shooting or stepping on them.
  • Vehicles now play the correct impact sounds (shooting, walking on them).
  • Fixed a crash when reloading the Over/Under shotgun.
  • Fixed a crash when dragging an attachment on a weapon.
  • Fixed a crash when right clicking a weapon (due to invalid attachment data).
  • Fixed a crash when equipping a laser sight on some weapons.
  • Inventory icons should no longer show wrong items/variations of items.
  • You can now rotate items in the inventory.
  • Added vehicles and loot to Dead Man's Flats.
  • Fixed impact sounds on road signs.

Known Issues

  • Rotating a consumable item causes it to disappear.
  • Some doors push the player through the world.
  • Vehicles seem to randomly spawn upside down.
  • Zombies fall through the ground when killed.
  • Falling from a high place forces you into the Docking scene from Interstellar (you spin violently).
  • Running into zombies with a car is like running into a concrete wall.
  • Some toolbelt items do not show up in the toolbelt.
  • Weapons don't spawn enough.
  • Vehicles don't alert zombies.
  • Trying to ADS while sprinting doesn't work.
  • The game will occasionally hitch and teleport all zombies to you.
  • Some keybindings cannot be rebound (i.e. inventory).
  • Wooden Axe animations are broken.
  • Vehicles despawn when you walk away from them.
  • Loot spawners seem to be duplicating loot indefinitely, which is a cause for concern performance wise.

