Dead Matter - Hotfix - 0.7.3

Fixes
- Fixed falling through the ground when loading in or teleporting. The loading screen will be added back in the next patch, for now you'll just have to stare at a frozen screen a little longer.
- Body-bags now sound like flesh when shooting or stepping on them.
- Vehicles now play the correct impact sounds (shooting, walking on them).
- Fixed a crash when reloading the Over/Under shotgun.
- Fixed a crash when dragging an attachment on a weapon.
- Fixed a crash when right clicking a weapon (due to invalid attachment data).
- Fixed a crash when equipping a laser sight on some weapons.
- Inventory icons should no longer show wrong items/variations of items.
- You can now rotate items in the inventory.
- Added vehicles and loot to Dead Man's Flats.
- Fixed impact sounds on road signs.
Known Issues
- Rotating a consumable item causes it to disappear.
- Some doors push the player through the world.
- Vehicles seem to randomly spawn upside down.
- Zombies fall through the ground when killed.
- Falling from a high place forces you into the Docking scene from Interstellar (you spin violently).
- Running into zombies with a car is like running into a concrete wall.
- Some toolbelt items do not show up in the toolbelt.
- Weapons don't spawn enough.
- Vehicles don't alert zombies.
- Trying to ADS while sprinting doesn't work.
- The game will occasionally hitch and teleport all zombies to you.
- Some keybindings cannot be rebound (i.e. inventory).
- Wooden Axe animations are broken.
- Vehicles despawn when you walk away from them.
- Loot spawners seem to be duplicating loot indefinitely, which is a cause for concern performance wise.
