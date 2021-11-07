 Skip to content

Kathy Rain: Director's Cut update for 7 November 2021

Patch v.1.0.1.5026 released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch v.1.0.1.5026 changelog:

Engine:

  • Updated our Unity version to 2019.4.31f to improve overall compatibility, stability and performance
  • Added MacOS 12 Support

Gameplay and UI:

  • Fixed a soft lock if the player picks up the flower and shovel in the nature reserve on day 3 but ignores the drawing
  • Kathy can no longer get stuck if the player mashes the skip button as she is picking up the scarab
  • Dragging a tape onto the dictaphone now won't result in an an occassional invalid denial message by Kathy
  • The postcard is now blocked from being examined during an action sequence to prevent various glitches
  • Fixed some odd game states related to saving and loading when viewing the postcard
  • Optimized the sequence with the falling rocks to significantly improve the framerate
  • The smokes are now deselected properly after successfully using them on a character with the controller
  • It should no longer be possible to walk on top of the clinic doors with the controller
  • Background subtitles in the jail now always fit within the camera when playing in narrow aspect ratios
  • A character should no longer appear off screen when entering the jail in narrow aspect ratios
  • Beau now properly turns to the right to face Kathy during their final conversation
  • Fixed a glitched dictaphone UI state after some tapes were removed during the transition between days 2 and 3
  • The notebook should no longer show an odd transition involving the phone numbers when adding a regular note on a few occasions

Audio:

  • Lowered the super loud initial volume for the ambient gear sounds when entering a late game scene
  • The music in the sheriff's station should now properly reset when re-entering the scene

Localization:

  • Various translation fixes and improvements for German, French and Spanish

