Patch v.1.0.1.5026 released!

Patch v.1.0.1.5026 changelog:
Engine:
- Updated our Unity version to 2019.4.31f to improve overall compatibility, stability and performance
- Added MacOS 12 Support
Gameplay and UI:
- Fixed a soft lock if the player picks up the flower and shovel in the nature reserve on day 3 but ignores the drawing
- Kathy can no longer get stuck if the player mashes the skip button as she is picking up the scarab
- Dragging a tape onto the dictaphone now won't result in an an occassional invalid denial message by Kathy
- The postcard is now blocked from being examined during an action sequence to prevent various glitches
- Fixed some odd game states related to saving and loading when viewing the postcard
- Optimized the sequence with the falling rocks to significantly improve the framerate
- The smokes are now deselected properly after successfully using them on a character with the controller
- It should no longer be possible to walk on top of the clinic doors with the controller
- Background subtitles in the jail now always fit within the camera when playing in narrow aspect ratios
- A character should no longer appear off screen when entering the jail in narrow aspect ratios
- Beau now properly turns to the right to face Kathy during their final conversation
- Fixed a glitched dictaphone UI state after some tapes were removed during the transition between days 2 and 3
- The notebook should no longer show an odd transition involving the phone numbers when adding a regular note on a few occasions
Audio:
- Lowered the super loud initial volume for the ambient gear sounds when entering a late game scene
- The music in the sheriff's station should now properly reset when re-entering the scene
Localization:
- Various translation fixes and improvements for German, French and Spanish
