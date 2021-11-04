 Skip to content

DDraceNetwork update for 4 November 2021

DDNet 15.6 released

Build 7656945 · Last edited by Wendy

DDNet 15.6 has been released with the following highlights:

  • [Client] Lots of prediction improvements, predict switch tiles [trml, Ryozuki]
  • [Client] Select and copy from ingame console [σℓí♡, Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Make emoticons smoother [Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Improve fullscreen and allow ingame resolution changes [Jupeyy, vainiovano]
  • [Client] Add colors for console window (cl_show_console 1 on Windows) [σℓí♡, Jupeyy]
  • [Client] Display colors for strong / weak hook states [σℓí♡]
  • [Client] Allow zooming to levels (e.g. zoom 5) [Learath2]
  • [Client] Improved debug graphs [ChillerDragon]
  • [Client] Add ctrl+backspace for ingame console [σℓí♡]
  • [Client] Update server list silently [Learath2]
  • [Client] Add a new failure log level to the HTTP module [heinrich5991]
  • [Client] Add inp_translated_keys 1 to use local keyboard layout
  • [Client] Disable chat sounds when recording without chat
  • [Editor] Better entity explanations at bottom of screen [HamidReza585]
  • [Server] Add /team -1 to join first empty team [gerdoe-jr]
  • [Server] Try to fix start line skipping [heinrich5991]
  • [Server] Allow antibot to get more insight into network [heinrich5991]
  • [Server] Make teehistorian easier to reproduce [Zwelf]
  • [Server] Split long system messages into two lines [heinrich5991]

Changed files in this update

