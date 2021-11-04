 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Dual Souls: The Last Bearer update for 4 November 2021

Update Notes for 4th Nov

Share · View all patches · Build 7656776 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Menu keys now can also be configured under Options menu => Keyboard (In Menus)
  • Linux Pad Support improved.
  • Simplified chat support is now available when playing with full controller support.
  • Some characters' combo challenges are fixed.
  • Slashers: The Power Battle now have all characters unlocked on the initial run.

Changed files in this update

Slashers: The Power Battle Depot Depot 361101
  • Loading history…
Slashers: The Power Battle MacOS Depot 361102
  • Loading history…
Slashers: The Power Battle Linux Depot 361103
  • Loading history…
Dual Souls Complete Edition (1125120) Depot Depot 1125120
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.