- Menu keys now can also be configured under Options menu => Keyboard (In Menus)
- Linux Pad Support improved.
- Simplified chat support is now available when playing with full controller support.
- Some characters' combo challenges are fixed.
- Slashers: The Power Battle now have all characters unlocked on the initial run.
Dual Souls: The Last Bearer update for 4 November 2021
Update Notes for 4th Nov
Patchnotes via Steam Community
