Tourney update for 4 November 2021

Tourney Is Live!

4 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Well me everyone!

After many years in deveolopment, I am pleased to announce that Tourney is finally released!

It's shipped!! :D :D

I am very happy to bring you this news. However, the journey is far from over!

I'll be closely checking any reviews or feedback that might be provided, and things that might further improve the experince - be it features or bugs will all be considered.

There's an update I'm working on as well with some more content that I am hoping to release in a month or two.

In the meantime: I really hope you enjoy the game!

