TramSim Munich Patch 1.0.1.0

Following today's release of the very first version of TramSim Munich we took your feedback to heart and fixed some serious issues.
Here is the changelog in detail:
- Bugfix: In the area between Elisabethplatz and Nordendstraße trams, humans and cars got stuck.
- Bugfix: In the areas Karlsplatz/Stachus and Sendlinger Tor as well as at the intersection Schleißheimer Straße/Lerchenauer Straße humans and cars behaved wrongly
- Bugfix: Some tutorial texts were translated incorrectly
- Bugfix: The AI traffic in the area of the station Münchner Freiheit behaved incorrectly
- Bugfix: Parked cars between Nordendstraße and Elisabethplatz stops were not placed correctly
- Various adjustments of the vegetation in the area of the station Pinakotheken
- Various adjustments of the traffic light circuits in the area of Karlsplatz/Stachus and Sendlinger Tor
We wish you a lot of fun with the new update and all the changes!
Your TramSim Team
Changed files in this update