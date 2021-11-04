Koi Farm patch notes

Dear koi farmers,
Lightning flashes during thunderstorms can now be turned off by a menu setting, since they can be an issue for players with epilepsy. Thunderstorms still occur when flashes are turned off, but there will not be any flashes.
Changed files in this update