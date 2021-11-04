 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Koi Farm update for 4 November 2021

Koi Farm patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7656273 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear koi farmers,

Lightning flashes during thunderstorms can now be turned off by a menu setting, since they can be an issue for players with epilepsy. Thunderstorms still occur when flashes are turned off, but there will not be any flashes.

Changed files in this update

Koi Farm Windows Depot 1518811
  • Loading history…
Koi Farm Linux Depot 1518812
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.