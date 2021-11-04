What you need to know before 2.0 release

- The release of 2.0 is upon us! Our estimated date is either today (4th) or tomorrow (November 5th).
- The 1.0 version will be moved to a different branch on Steam and Oculus stores. Your current saves will remain intact.
- The 1.0 and 2.0 saves are located in separate folders and aren't connected. So you can switch between versions and play either one if you want. Also, your current saves will remain intact after the 2.0 release.
- If you want to play 1.0 after the 2.0 release, you'll have to follow these instructions:
- In Steam Library – right-click on the game and choose "Properties"
- Choose "betas"
- Select branch "itr_1.0" or "itr_1.0_steamvr" if you're using Oculus, but want to play through SteamVR.
If you're using the Oculus store, there is only one branch, titled "ITR_1.0"
