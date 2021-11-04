 Skip to content

snowboarding update for 4 November 2021

A completely different game. I hope you enjoy it.

Build 7655740

I was the only one(programmer) Before this Ver. And now, My team has joined 2 planners and 2 artists, This Ver. will be a completely different game. I hope you enjoy it. Thanks.

New model

New map

New interaction

New Leaderboard

New handle

