I was the only one(programmer) Before this Ver. And now, My team has joined 2 planners and 2 artists, This Ver. will be a completely different game. I hope you enjoy it. Thanks.
New model
New map
New interaction
New Leaderboard
New handle
snowboarding update for 4 November 2021
A completely different game.
Changed files in this update