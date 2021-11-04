 Skip to content

Never Return update for 4 November 2021

Update v7.07

Update v7.07

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Repair the problem that the handle cannot control the druid to move in a straight line

Repair the problem of incorrect display of rune crystals icon

Repair the bug that the weapon rack does not add to the titan dual-wielding

Repair the bug that the timer shows 6 minutes because the scene words are not loaded correctly.

Repair the bug that the bonus effect is not restored after taking off the weapon and equipping again.

Repair the bug that the end portal cannot be generated when there are summons.

Repair the bug that the artifact level cap is displayed incorrectly in the ranking view of equipment information.

