Repair the problem that the handle cannot control the druid to move in a straight line
Repair the problem of incorrect display of rune crystals icon
Repair the bug that the weapon rack does not add to the titan dual-wielding
Repair the bug that the timer shows 6 minutes because the scene words are not loaded correctly.
Repair the bug that the bonus effect is not restored after taking off the weapon and equipping again.
Repair the bug that the end portal cannot be generated when there are summons.
Repair the bug that the artifact level cap is displayed incorrectly in the ranking view of equipment information.
Never Return update for 4 November 2021
Update v7.07
