Game Dev Masters update for 4 November 2021

Another Small Hotifx

Build 7655601

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for the double hotfix post today, but I am very pleased to say I have fixed an issue that has plagued the game for a while regarding the game awards.

It was related to specifically "auto skip awards" option being turned on. If you used this you would automatically when small med or large game of the year respectively. This is now fixed, and will not occur again thank the gaming gods.

With any luck you will not hear from me again until the next update drop on Dec 1, fingers crossed.

