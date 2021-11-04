[v1.0.1] Bugs fixed for the import/export features

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.0.1 update concerns the following:
■ Fixes
- Updated English Terms of Use.
- Fixed a bug that kept "Lock/Unlock" from showing on the menu when right-clicking on a hair group in the hairstyle editor.
- Fixed a bug that caused troubles when exporting VRM on a device set to Turkish.
- Fixed a bug that caused models to display incorrectly when exporting after setting the lighting in Photo Booth.
- Fixed a button that kept the shutter button from showing when going back to Photo Booth from the exporting screen.
- Fixed a bug that kept the error dialog from showing when an error would occur at import.
■ Changes
- Changed the settings so that the language would reflect the device's language in the case the software can't retrieve data from the Beta Ver.
■ Fixes and New Features We're Working on
- Bug causing the model to turn pink when entering Photo Booth or the export menu. * Please try restarting the program if this happens.
- Dark Mode Interface
- More bugs and fixes that were reported to us in recent days
We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.
Changed files in this update