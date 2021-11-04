 Skip to content

MetaPhysical update for 4 November 2021

First Update: Now less Bugs & Controls settings

Hi,

we're happy to update our game. We got a lot of input from you guys and now we're fixing some bugs and we also implemented a way for you to change the controls in the options menu.

Change Log:

  • the game now saves not only when pressing the quit game button
  • the game now starts with volumetric lights off (more performance)
  • fixed a crash where the game freezed when going online

We will focus on a tutorial and more optimization for the update next thursday!

Cheers,

Andre

