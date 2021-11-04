First Update: Now less Bugs & Controls settings

Hi,
we're happy to update our game. We got a lot of input from you guys and now we're fixing some bugs and we also implemented a way for you to change the controls in the options menu.
Change Log:
- the game now saves not only when pressing the quit game button
- the game now starts with volumetric lights off (more performance)
- fixed a crash where the game freezed when going online
We will focus on a tutorial and more optimization for the update next thursday!
Cheers,
Andre
Changed files in this update