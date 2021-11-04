The Festive Update

The First Major Content Update has finally been released!!
Included in this update is a few new things including...
- A New tab system in the shops
- completely updated all button prompts to be more visually understandable
- 3 New Toilets!
- 3 New achievements!
- 4 New flushables, 2 with unique features!
- A Brand new shop that allows you to change the room!
- 3 New rooms to flush toilets in
With all this being finally added to the game there is just that little bit more to play with while the next updates are in the works, Hopefully There will be another big update next month! probably a little further into the month as the next planned update will introduce the Steam Workshop which is a very weird system to work with but I will hopefully have it ready for release before the end of the year!
Changed files in this update