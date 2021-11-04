 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown update for 4 November 2021

Halloween Sale - Felis and The Blackcoat

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Felis and The Blackcoat - Hunt's dynamic duo as well as some other items are now available with a discount through the in-game store. If you haven't already unlocked them, now is your chance to add these two legends to your roster!

