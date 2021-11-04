- Added explanation of caution icon for fast enemies to the conversation.
- Added explanation of caution icon for dense enemies to the conversation.
- The attack power display at level up now reflects the increased attack power of SoulEater.
- The attack power display at level up now reflects the increased attack power of Filpside Trait.
- Changed the color of the balloons to make it easier to see where they are connected to.
- Stages with restrictions on which classes can be used are now indicated on the map.
- Stages with a limit on the number of Servants you can use will be marked on the map.
- Added TIPS.
- Other minor fixes.
Reverse Defenders update for 4 November 2021
November 4, update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update