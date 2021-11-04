 Skip to content

Reverse Defenders update for 4 November 2021

November 4, update

  • Added explanation of caution icon for fast enemies to the conversation.
  • Added explanation of caution icon for dense enemies to the conversation.
  • The attack power display at level up now reflects the increased attack power of SoulEater.
  • The attack power display at level up now reflects the increased attack power of Filpside Trait.
  • Changed the color of the balloons to make it easier to see where they are connected to.
  • Stages with restrictions on which classes can be used are now indicated on the map.
  • Stages with a limit on the number of Servants you can use will be marked on the map.
  • Added TIPS.
  • Other minor fixes.

Reverse Defenders Depot 1393381
