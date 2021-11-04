Server Maintenance - December 4th (PDT)

Greetings Adventurers,
We will be undergoing maintenance to improve service quality.
Please refer to the details below.
■ Server Maintenance
- Schedule: December 4th 4:00PM - 7:30PM(PDT) / December 5th 12AM - 3:30AM (CET)
- Affected Regions: All regions
- Major Maintenance Details:
Repair Tools and Ember of Paetion will additionally be provided to reduce the difficulty of item enhancement.
Berserker’s “The Lionheart” > “Beast Lord's Attack” and “Beast Lord's Advance” effect will be adjusted.
The spawning interval of Gathering nodes will be a bit shorter.
The maximum price limit of some items will be adjusted.
The NPC of the finished event that appears in some servers will be removed.
Some bugs will be fixed.
Server stability will be performed.
The details will be announced through the Patch Notes after maintenance.
※ Notes
- Connections to the game will be terminated as soon as maintenance begins, and players will not be able to connect to the game during maintenance.
- Maintenance may change, be extended or end early according to the situation.
Thank you.
