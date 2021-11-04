 Skip to content

Cards and Castles 2 update for 4 November 2021

Nov 3rd Minor Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some cases where lobby automatch could result in phantom matches.
  • Longer player names in the hud should now size down correctly.
  • Very minor change to Druids 7 bad luck protection.
  • Adjusted Castle tooltip for clarity.
  • Player names should now update when their steam name changes (on game restart).
  • Misc bug fixes.

