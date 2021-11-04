Nov 3rd Minor Fixes

- Fixed some cases where lobby automatch could result in phantom matches.
- Longer player names in the hud should now size down correctly.
- Very minor change to Druids 7 bad luck protection.
- Adjusted Castle tooltip for clarity.
- Player names should now update when their steam name changes (on game restart).
- Misc bug fixes.
