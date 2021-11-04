 Skip to content

Ring of Pain update for 4 November 2021

Beta update 1.3.11b

Improvements

  • Wishing Well (Wishful room) now allows you to select any item to throw in

Balance

  • Freezing a Hollower while it's about to cast the Soul Pulse will stop the attack
  • Health bonus calculated from negative Clarity can no longer be less than 0

    This means successfully drinking cursed potions will always give at least the base heal amount.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issues relating to Spellbooks and Scrolls being broken
  • Fixed a bug where Spellbooks would automatically be equipped
  • Potentially fixed a bug where the Ambush room would be skipped

    If this bug is still around, please send a bug report
  • Fixed a soft lock in the situation where chests that cost souls are in Ambush rooms
  • Updated Heart Power's behaviour to match it's latest description

Known issue: A few Spellbooks are missing their effect description in this build.

We will fix this in the next update.

To access the Beta:
  • Right click Ring of Pain in your Steam library, select Properties.
  • Select the BETAS tab and choose the Beta you want to install.

