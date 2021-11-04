Beta update 1.3.11b

Improvements
- Wishing Well (Wishful room) now allows you to select any item to throw in
Balance
- Freezing a Hollower while it's about to cast the Soul Pulse will stop the attack
- Health bonus calculated from negative Clarity can no longer be less than 0
This means successfully drinking cursed potions will always give at least the base heal amount.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issues relating to Spellbooks and Scrolls being broken
- Fixed a bug where Spellbooks would automatically be equipped
- Potentially fixed a bug where the Ambush room would be skipped
If this bug is still around, please send a bug report
- Fixed a soft lock in the situation where chests that cost souls are in Ambush rooms
- Updated Heart Power's behaviour to match it's latest description
Known issue: A few Spellbooks are missing their effect description in this build.
We will fix this in the next update.
To access the Beta:
- Right click Ring of Pain in your Steam library, select Properties.
- Select the BETAS tab and choose the Beta you want to install.
Changed depots in beta branch