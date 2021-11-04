 Skip to content

Dragon Extinction update for 4 November 2021

0.5.4

Build 7654814

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed Market back to non-Halloween version
  • Fixed Spider Eggs have no mesh/animation
  • Fixed Thunder Cobra occasionally gets stuck in plants
  • Fixed Warrior Stomp doesn't work on Cobras, Golems, and Swamp Monster
  • Fixed Root circle is missing
  • Fixed Slayer (Arena Boss) Skills, but removed Frenzy
  • Fixed press E to loot distance is farther than max loot distance
  • Fixed able to leave Desert Boss Arena by exploiting mining nodes

