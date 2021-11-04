- Changed Market back to non-Halloween version
- Fixed Spider Eggs have no mesh/animation
- Fixed Thunder Cobra occasionally gets stuck in plants
- Fixed Warrior Stomp doesn't work on Cobras, Golems, and Swamp Monster
- Fixed Root circle is missing
- Fixed Slayer (Arena Boss) Skills, but removed Frenzy
- Fixed press E to loot distance is farther than max loot distance
- Fixed able to leave Desert Boss Arena by exploiting mining nodes
Dragon Extinction update for 4 November 2021
0.5.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update