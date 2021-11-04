Update 2021-11-5

1、修复boss血条上方名字会重叠的bug。
2、修复当玩家（没有装备任何武器）变成嗜血狂魔时，无法摧毁山洞金色石头的bug。
3、修复小鲤、金陵城将军boss等被其他敌方小怪或boss击中时，会改变目标攻击，无视玩家的bug。
4、修复空手无法摧毁山洞普通石头的bug。
- Fix the bug that the names above the boss blood bar would overlap.
- Fix the bug that the golden stone in the cave cannot be destroyed when the player (not equipped with any weapon) becomes a bloodthirsty demon.
- Fix the bug that when Xiaoli, Jinling City General boss, etc. are hit by other enemy mobs or bosses, the target attack will be changed and the player will be ignored.
- Fix the bug that the ordinary rocks in the cave cannot be destroyed with bare hands.
Changed files in this update