 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Flesh Water update for 4 November 2021

Game breaking bug fixed!

Share · View all patches · Build 7654362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game breaking bug fixed!

You can now continue the game after cleaning the lobby and taking out the trash!

Special thanks to bron99 from Achievement Scouts for all his help!

Changed files in this update

Flesh Water Windows Depot 1740731
  • Loading history…
Flesh Water Mac Depot 1740732
  • Loading history…
Flesh Water Linux Depot 1740733
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.