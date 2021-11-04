Build 125 is live!

-
FIXED Sometimes enemies were spawned in the wrong biome
-
FIXED All traits are now available as rewards or punishments
-
FIXED Correct use of colour to indicate trait valence (i.e. positive / negative) in tooltips
-
CHANGED Redesigned fast-exit room buttons
-
NEW Music / volume control panel
-
NEW Army lineup is visible on the shop (for decision making)
-
NEW Units with negative ATK and DEF will die from "weakness"
- This prevents lonely units running away forever
We're working on the first major content update to add a brand new biome: The Desert. No firm release date yet but I expect to make good progress this month. We'll continue to roll out bug fixes, balance tweaks and small content additions throughout the month :)
