The Song of the Fae update for 4 November 2021

Build 125 is live!

  • FIXED Sometimes enemies were spawned in the wrong biome

  • FIXED All traits are now available as rewards or punishments

  • FIXED Correct use of colour to indicate trait valence (i.e. positive / negative) in tooltips

  • CHANGED Redesigned fast-exit room buttons

  • NEW Music / volume control panel

  • NEW Army lineup is visible on the shop (for decision making)

  • NEW Units with negative ATK and DEF will die from "weakness"

    • This prevents lonely units running away forever

We're working on the first major content update to add a brand new biome: The Desert. No firm release date yet but I expect to make good progress this month. We'll continue to roll out bug fixes, balance tweaks and small content additions throughout the month :)

