Sacrifice of The Spirit update for 4 November 2021

Simple Gameplay Balance!

Build 7653951

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug that causes damage and sometimes death at birth.
  • Fixed bug that left action music playing even after killing enemies.
  • Fixed building torches that kept turning on and off.
  • Fixed an error that makes it possible to open the tutorial panel even with the option disabled.
  • Now the tutorial menu has sound.
  • Building items now rotate more slowly, making it easier to build in different positions.

