- Fixed bug that causes damage and sometimes death at birth.
- Fixed bug that left action music playing even after killing enemies.
- Fixed building torches that kept turning on and off.
- Fixed an error that makes it possible to open the tutorial panel even with the option disabled.
- Now the tutorial menu has sound.
- Building items now rotate more slowly, making it easier to build in different positions.
Sacrifice of The Spirit update for 4 November 2021
Simple Gameplay Balance!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update