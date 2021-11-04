Driver Booster 9 is Available on Steam Now!

Hi guys,
We’ve just released our latest version of Driver Booster, which helps you get 8,000,000+ drivers and popular game components up-to-date! Enjoy smoother PC and game performance with our New Driver Booster 9 Now!
Checkout improvements:
- Fully supports Windows 11
- Greatly expanded database by 78% to support updating 8,000,000+ drivers
- Enhanced multiple tools (Clean Invalid Device Data, Fix Device Error, Fix No Sound, etc.) for better system stability
- Strengthened Backup & Restore to support backing up multiple versions of drivers
- Improved Game Boost to support enabling Game Mode in Windows Settings directly
- Brand-new UI for more concise interface, easier operation, and smoother experience
- Supported 37 languages
- More can be discovered by you
