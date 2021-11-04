 Skip to content

Driver Booster for Steam update for 4 November 2021

Driver Booster 9 is Available on Steam Now!

We’ve just released our latest version of Driver Booster, which helps you get 8,000,000+ drivers and popular game components up-to-date! Enjoy smoother PC and game performance with our New Driver Booster 9 Now!

Checkout improvements:

  • Fully supports Windows 11
  • Greatly expanded database by 78% to support updating 8,000,000+ drivers
  • Enhanced multiple tools (Clean Invalid Device Data, Fix Device Error, Fix No Sound, etc.) for better system stability
  • Strengthened Backup & Restore to support backing up multiple versions of drivers
  • Improved Game Boost to support enabling Game Mode in Windows Settings directly
  • Brand-new UI for more concise interface, easier operation, and smoother experience
  • Supported 37 languages
  • More can be discovered by you

