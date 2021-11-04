 Skip to content

The Tale of Fighting Nymphs update for 4 November 2021

I updated v1.11a.

I fixed jump attack problem of YURILYNN.

I fixed special attack problem of HARURU.

I fixed crouch problem of NYARURU.

I will continue fix problem of my game. ^-^

Changed files in this update

The Tale of Fighting Nymphes Content Depot 1780691
  • Loading history…
