I updated v1.11a.
I fixed jump attack problem of YURILYNN.
I fixed special attack problem of HARURU.
I fixed crouch problem of NYARURU.
I will continue fix problem of my game. ^-^
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
I updated v1.11a.
I fixed jump attack problem of YURILYNN.
I fixed special attack problem of HARURU.
I fixed crouch problem of NYARURU.
I will continue fix problem of my game. ^-^
Changed files in this update