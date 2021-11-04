 Skip to content

Cozy Grove update for 4 November 2021

v3.2.0 is now available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As of now v3.2.0 has been made available on PC and is being submitted for certification to Apple Arcade and consoles! The changes include:

  • Have you been wondering what cat hairballs are useful for? We're finally ready to tell you! Hairballs are the meta essence - they can now be converted into any other essence via your catbox. :D
  • Improvements to selecting an item when there are multiple nearby/overlapping objects. This will hopefully reduce frustration some folks have reported feeling when they are trying to click or tap on a specific animal or object in a crowded space.
  • We've upgraded our game engine, which should help us better support old and new devices while adding new features and improvements.
  • Improvements to info panels so they don't extend off-screen on some devices
  • Radar will point you at nearby rocks that you can harvest
  • Fix for cat beckoner recipe for ultra rare demon cats
  • Darla won't ask for hats you can only buy with wolf coins
  • Darla wont request clothes that can be locked by quests
  • Jester mask is now correctly tagged as a full face mask, not a hat
  • Fixed a number of bugs/issues with photography quests
  • Ursula will give you some decorations you might need to do her photography quest
  • Fix one-off patches of ground surrounded by beach
  • Improved inventory sort ordering
  • Fixed bug preventing animals from getting increased happiness from ultra-rare and legendary decorations
  • Removed old obsolete berry jam and sunflower items
  • Automatically remove old/deprecated items from collections that shouldn't be there
  • Fixed issue where Flamey wasn't aware of spirit logs in chests
  • Hungry imps shouldn't drop unnecessary excess quest items
  • Jack-o'-lanterns can now be sold for a small amount of coins
  • Fall lamps now limited to Ms. Carouse's store.
  • Fixed a memory leak that could cause game to crash over time.
  • Fix bug causing some pinned crafting recipes to display unreadable code instead of a description of the recipe.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some recipes to drop at the wrong times
  • Other minor fixes and improvements

As always, these changes were driven largely by the community's feedback. Thank you as always for helping us make Cozy Grove a better game.

