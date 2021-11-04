v3.2.0 is now available!

As of now v3.2.0 has been made available on PC and is being submitted for certification to Apple Arcade and consoles! The changes include:
- Have you been wondering what cat hairballs are useful for? We're finally ready to tell you! Hairballs are the meta essence - they can now be converted into any other essence via your catbox. :D
- Improvements to selecting an item when there are multiple nearby/overlapping objects. This will hopefully reduce frustration some folks have reported feeling when they are trying to click or tap on a specific animal or object in a crowded space.
- We've upgraded our game engine, which should help us better support old and new devices while adding new features and improvements.
- Improvements to info panels so they don't extend off-screen on some devices
- Radar will point you at nearby rocks that you can harvest
- Fix for cat beckoner recipe for ultra rare demon cats
- Darla won't ask for hats you can only buy with wolf coins
- Darla wont request clothes that can be locked by quests
- Jester mask is now correctly tagged as a full face mask, not a hat
- Fixed a number of bugs/issues with photography quests
- Ursula will give you some decorations you might need to do her photography quest
- Fix one-off patches of ground surrounded by beach
- Improved inventory sort ordering
- Fixed bug preventing animals from getting increased happiness from ultra-rare and legendary decorations
- Removed old obsolete berry jam and sunflower items
- Automatically remove old/deprecated items from collections that shouldn't be there
- Fixed issue where Flamey wasn't aware of spirit logs in chests
- Hungry imps shouldn't drop unnecessary excess quest items
- Jack-o'-lanterns can now be sold for a small amount of coins
- Fall lamps now limited to Ms. Carouse's store.
- Fixed a memory leak that could cause game to crash over time.
- Fix bug causing some pinned crafting recipes to display unreadable code instead of a description of the recipe.
- Fixed a bug that caused some recipes to drop at the wrong times
- Other minor fixes and improvements
As always, these changes were driven largely by the community's feedback. Thank you as always for helping us make Cozy Grove a better game.
