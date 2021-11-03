 Skip to content

Soul Climb update for 3 November 2021

Hotfix Auto Save

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a small issue with the auto save system.

If you have found any bugs or have any improvement suggestions, feel free to send an e-mail to aszudev@gmail.com, or write in a review!

Soul Climb Content Depot 1744461
