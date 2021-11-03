Hotfix Auto Save

Fixed a small issue with the auto save system.
If you have found any bugs or have any improvement suggestions, feel free to send an e-mail to aszudev@gmail.com, or write in a review!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed a small issue with the auto save system.
If you have found any bugs or have any improvement suggestions, feel free to send an e-mail to aszudev@gmail.com, or write in a review!
Changed files in this update