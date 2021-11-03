0.5.1 Patch Notes
First of all I would just like to say thanks for all the support so far! Here's another update for you all!
- Added more music to the game
- Now displaying song name in game
- Changed some fonts including current score so it is readable
- Added game over screen
- Added credits screen
- Fixed a bug stopping the leaderboard refreshing
- Fixed the online player counter bug
- The car you select is now highlighted to indicate your choice
Update size: 94mb
Changed files in this update