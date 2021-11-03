 Skip to content

Flappy Octane update for 3 November 2021

0.5.1

Build 7653270 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.5.1 Patch Notes

First of all I would just like to say thanks for all the support so far! Here's another update for you all!

  • Added more music to the game
  • Now displaying song name in game
  • Changed some fonts including current score so it is readable
  • Added game over screen
  • Added credits screen
  • Fixed a bug stopping the leaderboard refreshing
  • Fixed the online player counter bug
  • The car you select is now highlighted to indicate your choice

Update size: 94mb

