Clone Drone in the Danger Zone update for 3 November 2021

November 3 bugfixes!

Last edited by Wendy

Hello humans!

We just deployed a small update (1.1.0.56) fixing a few bugs:

  • The Emperor and zombies no longer die instantly when you separate the torso from hips!
  • Fixed issue where legs would stay attached when you damaged the connection between torso and hips from above.
  • Fixed the workshop browser crashing when updated quickly on a slower connection
  • Imperial Armor Bots can now appear in Workshop Levels!
  • Fire traps shooting fire no longer alert enemies in stealth game mode.
  • Emperor Shockwave and grenades no longer crash the game if they happen next to enemies hidden by sections
  • Added a few missing translations in Korean and Traditional Chinese

No major changes other than that.

As always, if you find bugs or experience crashes, feel free to email us at bugs@doborog.com, make a forum thread, or post about it in our discord

Cheers,

Erik

