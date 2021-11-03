November 3 bugfixes!

Hello humans!
We just deployed a small update (1.1.0.56) fixing a few bugs:
- The Emperor and zombies no longer die instantly when you separate the torso from hips!
- Fixed issue where legs would stay attached when you damaged the connection between torso and hips from above.
- Fixed the workshop browser crashing when updated quickly on a slower connection
- Imperial Armor Bots can now appear in Workshop Levels!
- Fire traps shooting fire no longer alert enemies in stealth game mode.
- Emperor Shockwave and grenades no longer crash the game if they happen next to enemies hidden by sections
- Added a few missing translations in Korean and Traditional Chinese
No major changes other than that.
As always, if you find bugs or experience crashes, feel free to email us at bugs@doborog.com, make a forum thread, or post about it in our discord
Cheers,
Erik
Changed files in this update